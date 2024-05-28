EN Food Invests In Creatachain To Transform The Food Supply Chain With Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOU between CreataChain and EN Food

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EN Food Co., Ltd. based in Paju, South Korea, recently invested in CreataChain .Founded in 2000, EN Food has 23 years of experience as an import manufacturer and distributor specializing in food ingredients, supplying high-quality food products to domestic and international markets, including restaurant franchises and hypermarkets.“We have been following the advancement of Web3 technology and changes in the market, and after becoming interested in food supply chain management through blockchain technology, we decided to invest in CreataChain seeing its innovative interoperability technology to become a game-changer in the blockchain industry,” said Hyun, CEO of EN Food.He says that he hopes to utilize CreataChain's blockchain technology to create a new standard in the food distribution industry, both domestically and internationally, which will enhance transparency and reliability in food supply chain management.The company will also focus on leveraging its platform and various technologies to further improve the safety of food products and the efficiency of its supply chain, which will enable it to provide customers with more transparent and reliable products.By enabling interoperability with other blockchains, CreataChain's technology solves problems that other blockchain projects' technologies have yet to solve, which is expected to accelerate the popularization of services using blockchain technology.In addition, EN Food's collaboration with CreataChain through this investment is raising high expectations for the expansion of corporate blockchain services and the development of food supply chain solutions.

