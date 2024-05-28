Dioctyl Fumarate Market Is Expected To Achieve US$ 448.9 Million At CAGR Of 4.1% By 2034: Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhanced Oxidative Stability and Lubricating Qualities of Dioctyl Fumarate Driving Widespread Use across Industries: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Fact, the global dioctyl fumarate market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 300.4 million in 2024 and is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for dioctyl fumarate is increasing since it is widely employed as a chemical intermediary and building block material in chemical manufacturing.Dioctyl fumarate is known to be soluble in various solvents and stable in other reactants. This has resulted in consistent demand in the glue production industry, driving the market limit even higher. Dioctyl fumarate has improved oxidative stability and superior lubricating qualities, causing its demand to rise in the lubrication business. Demand is predicted to continuously expand as the lubricant business progresses, benefiting the dioctyl fumarate sector.Manufacturers in the dioctyl fumarate market are focused on improving product quality and purity. Purity is extremely important in fields such as construction, where every material improves the overall strength and stability of the building. This factor is boosting the demand for pure dioctyl fumarate among engineers seeking an excellent adhesive and lubricant.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global dioctyl fumarate market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 448.9 million by the end of 2034. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.Canada is forecasted to hold a market share of 16.8% in the North American region by 2034. The East Asia market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034, with an estimated market share of 38.4% in 2034. The South Korean market is projected to reach US$ 28.3 million by the end of 2034. By grade, less than 99% dioctyl fumarate is calculated to occupy a market share of 37.3% in 2024.“Diverse applications of dioctyl fumarate, from chemical production to its role as a plasticizer and lubricant, are contributing to its sales. Dioctyl fumarate is eco-friendly and thus its use aligns with sustainability initiatives,” says a Fact analyst.Widespread Use of Dioctyl Fumarate in Construction IndustryDioctyl fumarate, commonly known as bis(2-ethylhexyl) fumarate, is a colorless liquid that is characterized by its ester functional group. Widely utilized as a plasticizer, especially in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production, dioctyl fumarate enhances PVC's flexibility and durability, rendering it suitable for diverse applications such as construction materials, electrical cables, and medical devices. In addition, it serves as a lubricant in various sectors, including automotive and textiles. Dioctyl fumarate's safety profile, with low toxicity and minimal environmental impact, drives its suitability for these applications.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeThe global dioctyl fumarate market is highly fragmented and intensely competitive, with numerous medium- and small-scale companies active in the industry. Due to the presence of several regional and domestic firms, larger companies often need a local presence near end-use markets. Key players in the dioctyl fumarate market include ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd., Korea PTG Co. Ltd, Polynt SpA, TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and Penta Manufacturing Company. These companies are continuously adapting to evolving market trends.Fact's new report provides comprehensive details on the price points of leading dioctyl fumarate manufacturers globally, along with insights into sales growth, production capacity, and anticipated technological advancements.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Paints and Coatings Market : The global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 160,054.3 Million in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 263,205.3 Million by the end of 2033.Adhesive Market : The global adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034. Valued at US$ 68.94 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach US$ 112.29 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here