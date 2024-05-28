K’Taka MLC Polls: Parameshwara Says CM, Dy CM Should Not Finalise Candidates On Their Own

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Ahead of the MLC election for 11 vacant posts in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, DK Shivakumar, should not make decisions on their own.

This statement assumes importance in the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaching New Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the party candidates to be elected by the MLAs.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, "They will have to ask for our suggestions. The CM, Dy CM, and state President are in responsible positions. If they consult the seniors of the party, it would be good. If they make decisions on their own, it won't look good, according to me."

The candidates for six MLC posts will be elected by teachers and graduates on June 3 and the election of 11 MLCs by the MLAs will be held on June 13.

HM Parameshwara added, "The candidates who have built the party and put in their efforts must be selected. The party should recognise those who have the support of their community.

"It's not only me; seniors who have been Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents and who have held senior posts need to be consulted in my opinion."

Talking about the recommendation to select candidates based on caste and region, HM Parameshwara said all these factors need to be discussed.

The two elections for a total of 17 MLC posts in June will determine whether the Congress will have a majority in the Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature, known as the Legislative Council.

If the Congress manages to win 13 of these 17 seats, it will have a majority.

Currently, the BJP and JD(S) have a thin majority in the House.

All parties have announced candidates for this election.

The Legislative Council has a strength of 75 MLCs, including the Chairman.

At present the BJP has 32 seats, the Congress 29, JD(S) holds seven seats, and one post is held by an Independent candidate. The number of aspirants in the Congress party is overwhelming, with more than 100 applications already received.