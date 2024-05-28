'Couldn't Brush My Teeth For Two Months': Pant Reveals Struggles After Life-Threatening Car Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's accident was one of the most tragic incidents in recent Indian cricketing history with doubts floating around on whether he will ever be able to play cricket again.

The 26-year-old shared his experience after sustaining life-threatening injuries from a horrific accident that left him with multiple fractures and required ligament reconstruction and treatment for a knee injury.

These injuries were critical to his career, but he recently made his comeback in IPL 2024 after a 15-month rehabilitation.

"Self-belief and self-confidence are very important while recovering from an injury because there are people saying all sorts of things around you, and you, as an individual, have to think about what's good for you. The accident was a life-changing experience for me.

"When I got up after it, I wasn't even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered with unbearable pain. I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair," reveals Pant during the latest episode of Dhawan Karenge, a fun talk show hosted by his India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on JioCinema premium.

Even after it was announced that Pant will be representing the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, many questioned whether he will be the same free flowing batter he once was or even whether he will be able to be the man behind the stumps again.

But, Pant dismissed all questions after a great comeback season scoring 446 runs in 13 innings averaging 40.55 runs at a strike rate of 155.40

"Now that I'm making a comeback in cricket, more than feeling pressure, I'm excited. I feel this is kind of a second life, so I'm excited but also nervous," he said.