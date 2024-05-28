Doug Holt Photography Studios Announces New Professional Photo Shoot And Product Photography Studio In NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Doug Holt Photography StudiosQUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doug Holt Photography Studios, a leading photography company based in New York, is excited to announce the opening of their new professional photo shoot and product photography studio in the heart of NYC. This new studio will provide clients with a state-of-the-art space to capture high-quality images for their products and brands.The new studio, located in the bustling city of New York, will offer a wide range of services including still life photographer , fashion photographers, product photography, lifestyle photography, and commercial photography. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Doug Holt Photography Studios has established itself as a go-to destination for businesses and brands looking to showcase their products in the best possible light.We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new studio in NYC," said Doug Holt, founder and lead photographer at Doug Holt Photography Studios. "This new space will allow us to better serve our clients and provide them with top-notch photography services. We understand the importance of high-quality images in today's digital world and we are committed to helping our clients stand out from the competition."The new studio is equipped with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring that clients receive the best possible results for their product photography needs. The team at Doug Holt Photography Studios is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and creating stunning images that will help businesses and brands elevate their visual presence.With the opening of this new studio, Doug Holt Photography Studios is looking forward to expanding their reach and providing their services to a wider audience. The team is excited to work with new clients and help them achieve their photography goals.For more information about Doug Holt Photography Studios and their services, please visit their website at or follow them on Instagram @dougholtstudios.About Doug Holt Photography Studios:Doug Holt Photography Studios is a leading photography company based in New York, specializing in product photography, lifestyle photography, and commercial photography. With over 10 years of experience, the team at Doug Holt Photography Studios is dedicated to delivering high-quality images that help businesses and brands stand out. For more information, visit .Contact UsDoug Holt Photography Studios51-02 21st St Studio 3E, Queens, NY 11101, United States917-650-1132...

