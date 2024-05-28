Rising Exports Fuel Paraguay’S Trade Boom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's trade scene is on the rise, boasting a robust 6.8% increase in global trade in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.



Remarkably, exports soared by 30.1%, climbing to $5.614 billion from last year's $4.316 billion.



Brazil leads as Paraguay's top trade all , involved in 25.4% of transactions.



Argentina, China, the USA, and Chile follow, making significant contributions to Paraguay's trade dynamics.



The Mercosur bloc , absorbing 72.6% of exports, remains a critical channel for Paraguay's outbound trade.



While exports like maize and soybeans fell, rice and electrical parts surged, demonstrating Paraguay's flexible trade strategies.







This varied export lineup not only offset losses but also boosted Paraguay to a $916.3 million surplus, overturning last year's deficit.



Despite challenges in construction and livestock, sectors such as agriculture and energy flourished, driving a 6% economic growth in early 2024.



This economic resilience underscores Paraguay's capacity to navigate global market challenges and harness opportunities for substantial growth.



Such economic vigor is pivotal, enhancing Paraguay's standing in the global market and bolstering its economic stability.



This growth story underscores the importance of adaptive trade and diverse economic activities for national progress in a volatile global economy.

