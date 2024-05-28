Qatar Airways Named World's Best Airline For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qatar Airways Airbus A350s

AirlineRatings names its top airlines for 2024

- Geoffrey ThomasPERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embargoed 10 am Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Australian Western Standard TimeAirlineRatings, the world's only safety and product rating website has announced Qatar Airways as its Airline of the Year for 2024.Qatar Airways nudged out previous winners Air New Zealand as well as Korean Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and Emirates for the top spot.The AirlineRatings Airline Excellence Awards, combines major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, safety rating, product rating, innovation and forward fleet orders.AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said:“In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top ten.”“The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback,” said Mr Thomas.The Top 25 premium airlines are Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand, Emirates, Air France/ KLM, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, Qantas, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Vietnam Airlines, Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, TAP Portugal, JAL, Finnair, Hawaiian, Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa / Swiss, Turkish Airlines, IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia) Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines.Qatar Airways picked up Best Business Class for the fifth year running and Best Catering and Air New Zealand won Best Economy Class.Singapore Airlines won Best First Class, while Virgin Australia won Best Cabin Crew. Best-In-Flight Entertainment and Best Premium Economy went to Emirates, while Qantas picked up Best Lounges. Etihad Airways picked up Best Environmental Airline for the third year running.Excellence in Long Haul travel: Middle East - Qatar Airways, North Asia – Korean Air, Europe – Air France, North America – Air Canada, South America – Latam, Southern Europe – Turkish Airlines, South-East Asia– Cathay Pacific Airways and Australia/Pacific – Air New Zealand.Best Regional Airline was Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA).AirlineRatings's Best Low-Cost Airlines are; Americas – Southwest, Middle East – Fly Dubai, Asia – AirAsia Group, Australia/Pacific – Jetstar Group and Europe – easyJet.Vietjet picked up two awards; Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline and Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality which recognize the amazing value of its onboard offering.AirlineRatings also announced its Top 25 Best Low-Cost Airlines which are in alphabetical order: AirAsia Group, Air Baltic, Air Canada Rouge, Cebu Pacific, easyjet, Eurowings, FlyDubai, FlyNAS, GOL, Jetblue, Jet2, Jetstar Group, Jeju air, Norwegian, Peach, Ryanair, Scoot, Spicejet, Suncountry, Southwest, Transavia, Vietjet, Volotea, Vueling, WizzAir.About AirlineRatings:Contact:AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas +61 41 793 6610 (24/7)Email: ...

