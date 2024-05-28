Tru Consulting Enters 2024 With Awards And Recognitions From A Successful 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tru Consulting has been honored with several prestigious recognitions that underscore our position as a leader in the Professional Services Consulting realm.

- Mela Fezzey, Senior Managing Partner & CEOBROOMFIELD, CO, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tru Consulting, Inc., an exclusive Anaplan partner, partners with higher education and public sector institutions to create best-in-cloud connected planning, budgeting, and forecasting solutions. These solutions provide clients with the ability to improve organization-wide processes to transform operations with the ability to make better business decisions.Over the past year, Tru Consulting has been honored with a series of prestigious awards and recognitions that underscore our position as a leader in the Professional Services Consulting realm, particularly within the Higher Education and Public Sector industries. Awards listed below:.Anaplan Regional Partner of the Year: This award from one of our strategic partners, Anaplan, acknowledges our excellence in leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges and optimize performance for our clients..Inc Top Honors: 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America: Ranking among the top 500 on this list is an extraordinary achievement that highlights our rapid growth and the impactful solutions we provide across various sectors..Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America: Being recognized on this broader list as well signifies our consistent performance and the trust our clients place in us to drive transformative results..Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Government Services Company: This accolade is a testament to our dynamic growth in the government services sector, reflecting our ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients..2024 USPAACC FAST 100 Asian American Business Award: Our most recent accolade marks us as a leader among Asian American businesses, shining a light on our commitment to diversity, excellence, and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. As an organization that is proudly composed of 70% female members and 54% individuals who identify as members of underrepresented minority groups, receiving this recognition is particularly rewarding. It affirms our dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where every individual can thrive and contribute to our collective success.“These awards are not just plaques or titles; they reflect our collective efforts, the strength of our values, and our commitment to excellence. Every project completed, every challenge overcome, and every client satisfied contributes to these recognitions.” -Mela Fezzey , Senior Managing Partner & CEOFezzey said“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and am confident in our ability to continue setting new benchmarks of success. These awards are a clear indication that we are on the right path, and with your continued passion, expertise, and commitment, the possibilities are limitless.Thank you for your hard work, resilience, and dedication. Here's to continued success and making even greater impacts together in 2024!”About Tru Consulting, Inc.Tru Consulting is a leader in innovating professional services for Higher Education and the Public Sector. Our mission to excel and our client-focused approach allow us to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional results, setting us apart from traditional consulting. With their extensive experience and deep connections in education, they help institutions navigate challenges and seize opportunities for operational enhancement and strategic growth. Learn more at .About AnaplanAnaplan revolutionizes business planning with its HyperblockTM technology, offering real-time insights and forecasting for swift, informed decision-making. It facilitates integrated strategy and planning across organizations, propelling businesses forward. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anaplan boasts over 200 partners and 2,000 global customers. Discover more at .

Connie Wong

Tru Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube