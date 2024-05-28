Lunajets Celebrates Its Fifth ARGUS Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kabir Sehmi (LunaJets Legal Counsel), Ed Wandall (ARGUS International Vice President Business Aviation), Eymeric Segard (LunaJets CEO & Founder).

EBACE 2024: LunaJets, European leader in private jet charters, renews ARGUS certification for the fifth time, affirming its commitment to excellence and safety.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Milestone in Private AviationSince its founding in 2007, LunaJets has consistently set the bar high in the private aviation sector. Achieving the ARGUS certification, known as the industry's most respected symbol for excellence, in 2015 LunaJets was the first and only European charter broker to hold this esteemed accreditation outside of the United States.Receiving the fifth ARGUS certification is a significant milestone for LunaJets. This certification is a testament to the team's dedication and the trust clients place in them. It reflects their commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and transparency.Why ARGUS Certification MattersARGUS International, Inc., based in Cincinnati, provides the aviation marketplace with essential data and information to make informed decisions and manage risks. Their Certified Broker Ratings Program is a rigorous, unbiased assessment ensuring only the finest charter brokers qualify.LunaJets' ARGUS certification signifies exceptional professionalism, financial stability, and ethical business practices. The company's procedures, operator ratings, and code of ethics meet the strictest industry standards, and their compliance with Swiss financial reporting laws ensures transparency and reliability. Additionally, their marketing and communication are truthful, protecting clients' interests at all times.LunaJets prides itself on its extensive in-house employee training program, ensuring that every team member possesses in-depth industry knowledge. Their operational procedures, from booking to post-flight follow-up, are meticulously designed to meet ARGUS' stringent requirements, guaranteeing the highest level of service.Achieving this milestone for the fifth time is a significant accomplishment for LunaJets. Its dedication to providing secure, comfortable, and legal air travel is exemplary, setting a benchmark in the private aviation industry.The company extends its heartfelt thanks to ARGUS for their role in regulating the industry. They also express gratitude to their dedicated team and loyal clients who make this continuous achievement possible. Together, they strive to maintain and exceed these high standards.About ARGUSARGUS International, Inc. is a specialised aviation services company dedicated to providing essential data and information for informed decision-making and risk management. Their Charter Operator Ratings are globally recognised as the definitive standard for operator quality.About LunaJetsLunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions headquartered in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Dubai, Zurich, Madrid, Riga, and Monaco.With a team of over 85 experts and based on its proprietary technologies, LunaJets provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. It offers the most flexible service in the market for all types of flights. In 2015, LunaJets became the first charter broker to be ARG/US certified outside the US, a certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, the current CEO.Please contact him at ... for any interviews. Feel free to request the LunaJets' Press Kit, available at ....Corporate Communications: ...

