Three Killed, Six Wounded In Russian Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the town of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, on May 27, killing three people and injuring six others, including three minors.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Bashtanka district: yesterday, on May 27, at 14:00, the enemy launched a missile strike on civilian objects in the town of Snihurivka, Snihurivka community. As a result, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop, and a tire repair shop, which was promptly extinguished. Blast waves damaged a car wash and six cars. Three people were killed and six others were injured, including three minors. Two of the injured are in intensive care. One of those injured is in a satisfactory condition. Three received outpatient care," the report said.

In the Mykolaiv region, at 08:20, 09:11, 10:40 and 18:36 on May 27 and at 05:43 on May 28, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. No casualties were reported.