One Killed, Three Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, May 27, the Russian army killed one resident and wounded three others in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On May 27, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Kalynivka. Three more people were wounded in the region over the day," he said.

According to him, the Russian invaders have killed at least 1,979 citizens and injured 4,928 others in the region since the full-scale invasion. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka, the police group "White Angel" rescued a civilian who was seriously wounded in the chest.