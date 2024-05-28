Ukraine Considers Mexico's Participation In Global Peace Summit Very Important - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine considers the participation of Mexico in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 -16 to be of great importance.

This was discussed during a phone call between Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Iryna Borovets and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian MFA's press service.

Borovets informed her interlocutor about the current situation in Ukraine regarding the daily shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv.

She stressed that Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to be of great importance and called for more active involvement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, in particular through participation in working groups for the implementation of the Peace Formula. Borovets also invited Mexico become a member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Maria Teresa Mercado Pérez assured of Mexico's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and readiness to facilitate the implementation of Ukraine's initiatives in the UN and other international and regional organizations.

The parties also discussed ways to intensify political dialogue between the two countries and hold high-level bilateral contacts in the near future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 90 countries had already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit, Ukraine continues to work with world leaders to ensure wider representation.