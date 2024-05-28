Over 1,000 Young Voices Rally For Responsible Pet Ownership And Humane Animal Welfare Policies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28 May 2024: Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India's first tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand through its â€ ̃Zigly Youth For Pawsâ€TM movement has garnered 1,000 signatures from volunteers (Ziglers) on the breed ban. These youth advocates have united to contribute constructively to the evolving landscape of animal welfare policies in the country.



Responding to the governmentâ€TMs recent decision to withdraw its proposed ban on certain dog breeds, these passionate individuals have drafted a thoughtful letter addressed to Parshottam Rupala, Indiaâ€TMs Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. The letter, while welcoming the rollback of the proposed breed-specific ban, urges Rupala to explore more effective measures to ensure public safety and the humane treatment of animals. Instead of penalizing specific breeds, the advocates emphasize the importance of implementing comprehensive educational campaigns about responsible pet ownership. These would focus on issues such as mandatory licensing, microchipping, and providing guidance on proper animal care and handling.



Sharing her views on the initiative, Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Zigly Foundation said, â€œPunitive measures against specific breeds only perpetuate misunderstandings and fail to address the root causes of irresponsible pet ownership. We must embrace a holistic approach that fosters public safety while upholding the well-being of all animals through evidence-based policies and education.â€



The youth advocates also highlight their willingness to assist policymakers in crafting evidence-based regulations that prioritize both public safety and ethical treatment of animals. Several signatories have cited reputable sources advocating for more nuanced, humane, and effective approaches to animal welfare policies.



Anika Choudhary, a volunteer for the activity said, â€œThe ban on 23 dog breeds perpetuates harmful stereotypes. We urge the government to recognize that any dog, given proper care and socialization, can be a loving companion. Breed-specific bans are unjust and overlook the true issue of irresponsible pet ownership.â€



This collective effort underscores the increasing involvement of the nationâ€TMs youth in shaping compassionate and responsible policies that balance public interests and ethical considerations. It exemplifies how constructive dialogue and collaboration between citizens and policymakers can drive positive change.





