US Offers Around USD 600 Mln In Assistance To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 28 (KUNA) -- The United States (US) announced offering around 593 million US Dollars in humanitarian assistance to Syria at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, late Monday.

This came in a statement by the US Department of State, explaining that the total US humanitarian assistance reached approximately two billion USD to Syria and the region since early 2023.

The US had been providing monetary assistance accumulating to almost 17.8 billion USD since the Syrian crisis began in 2011, the statement added.

"This life-saving assistance from the American people includes nearly $360 million through the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $233 million through the United States Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance," US Department of State added.

The statement affirmed, "The United States remains committed to assisting the Syrian people and encourages other donors to continue their support for Syrians who face severe challenges from years of war, terrorism, and natural disasters."

"The assistance," the statement announced, "will address humanitarian needs arising from historic levels of displacement, with more than 16.7 million Syrians in need within Syria and nearly 6 million Syrian refugees across the region."

The US' assistance is provided through international organization partners to meet the needs of the most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced people, and host communities, including emergency shelters and food assistance, while also enriching local education and health institutions.

Syria, since 2011, had been suffering the results of conflicts through economic decline amongst other humanitarian crises. (end)

