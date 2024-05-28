Kuwait Oil Up By 81 Cents To USD 84.40 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 81 cents to USD 84.40 pb on Monday, compared to USD 83.59 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude future contracts went up by 1.04 USD to 83.65 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going up 93 cents to USD 78.65 pb. (end)

