Kuwait Oil Up By 81 Cents To USD 84.40 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 81 cents to USD 84.40 pb on Monday, compared to USD 83.59 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude future contracts went up by 1.04 USD to 83.65 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going up 93 cents to USD 78.65 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108264208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.