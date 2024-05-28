( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) POL-SPAIN-PALESTINE-RECOGNITION Spain officially recognizes Palestine as state MADRID, May 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that his country officially recognized Palestinian as a state, deeming the decision as "historic". (end) gta

