POL-SPAIN-PALESTINE-RECOGNITION

Spain officially recognizes Palestine as state
MADRID, May 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that his country officially recognized Palestinian as a state, deeming the decision as "historic". (end)
