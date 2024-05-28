(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai to host more than 40 International & Local Sports Events Next June







More than 40 various local & international sports events will take place during the upcoming month of June in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and with distinctive participation of huge numbers of Emirati & expatriate athletes of various ages, multi-nationalities and different physical & technical levels.

Top on the list of the international sports events is the Asian Basketball Champions League, which will take place from 9th to 24th June at Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Hall in Shabab Al-Ahli Club – Al-Mamzar, with participation of Shabab Al-Ahli Club besides other eight clubs from Malaysia, Indonesia & Korea and the two teams qualifying from the West Asia Basketball Premier League Final. The Du Gym International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held on 8th & 9th June at the Collegiate International School in Umm Suqeim with participation of Olympic female champions.

The King of Table International Arm-wrestling Championship is scheduled on 1st & 2nd June at Dubai Investment Park, and the WBA Strike International Padel Championship will also be held. The Nightshot International Open Billiards Tournament to be organized from 12th to 15th June at Armada Hotel in Barsha 1, while the Dynasty International Gymnastics Championship will be arranged from 28th to 30th June at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Dubai will celebrate the World Cycling Day, coinciding 2nd June every year, through organization of the Cycling Community Race at the Cycling Racetrack in Dubai Investment Park. The Paltoon Cycling Race to be held at the DX Bike in Nad Al-Sheba, while the Vice President's Cup of Jiu-Jitsu is scheduled on 1st & 2nd June at Shabab Al-Ahli in Al-Nahda.

The Lululemon Yoga Event will take place on 1st June at Asateer Tent in Atlantis Palm Hotel, on the occasion of the celebrations of the International Yoga Day. The FCC Boxing will be arranged on 1st June at FCC Club in Al-Quoz Industrial, with Participation of 28 boxers of various ages & multi-nationalities who will compete in 14 bouts in different weights. The Experts Artistic Gymnastics Championship is scheduled on 1st & 2nd June at the Sports Hall in Jumeirah Secondary School – Jumeirah Street. Damac Automobile Race will be organized at Dubai Autodrome.



The Professionals Fly Disc League is scheduled from 1st to 30th June at Zaabeel Park, and the Barsha Running to be arranged at Barsha South Park. The Fortuna Badminton Championship will also be organized.

Lina Deeb, the prominent Female Fitness Trainer & Celebrity in Social Media, will organize a sports day for ladies of various ages & different levels at Toda Hall in Madinat Jumeirah, where she will present intensive trainings. The Dunes Run Football & Athletics Championships will take place at Dubai International Academy Stadium in the Emirates Hills.



Hamdan Sports Complex will host six international & local championships as follows; the Swimming Champions Cup on 1st June / the Pirate Diving Cup on 4th June / Hamilton Aquatics Swimming on 8th June / the Open Development Swimming Championship on 15th & 16 June / the Summer Swimming Championship on 22nd & 23rd June / Dynasty Gymnastics Championship.

The Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates will host the Alpine Ski Championship for Schools on 8th & 9th June. The Legends Boxing Championship will be arranged at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The European Council Community Padel Championship is held at the Rally Padel Club in Al Quoz 3, and the Pirate Diving Cup Finals are held at Deep Dive Dubai in Nad Al Sheba. The ASEX Badminton Championship to be arranged at the Engage Sports Academy in Al Qusais Industrial Area 3, while the Aspire Artistic Gymnastics Championship will take place at the Aspire Club in Dubai Investment Park 2, and the Open Gymnastics Championship will be organized at the Grand Dance Academy in Al Quoz 3.

The Wellman Summer Running will be held in Al-Barari Dubai, and the Badminton Championship is scheduled from 10th to 13th June at the pitches of Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center as part of Dubai School Games Tournament, the biggest of its kind.



The Summer Running inside Shopping Malls will take place on 16th June at Wafi City in Oud Maitha. The Grand Prix Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding will be held on 22nd June, and the Alpine Ski Race for Professionals will be organized on 23rd June at the Ski Dubai Snow Hall in Mall of the Emirates.



The Cricket Tournament will be held at the Indoor Hall of United Pro Sports Club in Al Quoz area, while the Mixed Games Tournament for People of Determination will be organized at the pitches of Dubai Sports World, as part of Dubai Schools Games Tournament. Dubai Canal Night Run will launch on 29th June from the front of the Pullman Hotel in the Business Bay area along Dubai Water Canal.