Lulu Hypermarket Unveils Exciting 'Sale' Promotion

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket has launched its highly anticipated and most awaited 'Sale' promotion, providing substantial discounts ranging from 20% to 70% on a wide range of products.

Customers can enjoy these incredible offers on selected Readymade Garments, Sarees, Churidars, Footwear, Ladies Bags, Baby Accessories, Toys, Home Furnishing, Household items, and Sunglasses. The promotion runs until June 17, 2024, across LuLu Hypermarket locations.

This is the perfect time to shop for the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations and for those planning to travel to their home countries. The sale adds immense value to our customers' shopping experience.

A spokesperson for LuLu Hypermarkets stated,“We are thrilled to introduce our largest promotion yet in anticipation of the year's most awaited shopping season. Shoppers can look forward to significant discounts across major categories such as Readymade Garments, Sarees, Churidars, Footwear, Ladies Bags, Accessories, Toys, Home Furnishing, Household items, and Sunglasses.”

The promotion highlights a diverse selection of international brands, ensuring there is something for everyone. LuLu Hypermarket encourages customers to take advantage of these exclusive offers and enjoy a rewarding shopping experience during the 'Sale'.

In addition to the 'Sale' promotion, LuLu Hypermarket is excited to announce the 'Shop & Win' promotion, where customers have the chance to win incredible prizes.

The Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw offers customers the chance to win a QR1 million cash prize, LuLu vouchers, and 1 million Happiness loyalty points.

Running until August 3, the Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw is open to all customers. To participate, simply spend QR50 or more at any LuLu Hypermarket store and receive an e-raffle coupon. Customers can register their e-raffle coupons at the customer service counter in-store or online at Luluhypermarket for added convenience.

The grand draw will take place on August 5 at the LuLu Hypermarket located on D-Ring Road.