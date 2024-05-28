Forum On Strategic Direction Of Qatar's Development, Humanitarian Sectors Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The second forum on completing the strategic direction of the developmental and humanitarian sector in the upcoming period in the State of Qatar has kicked off. The forum is organised by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) in collaboration with Qatar University's Community Service and Continuing Education Center, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Planning Council, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The forum's activities continue with its training workshops and discussions at the auditorium of Qatar University's library over three days. 30 officials from strategic planning, quality, and project management in charitable associations and humanitarian organisations in Qatar, along with members of the Community Service and Continuing Education Center and the head of the International Cooperation Department at the Qatar Red Crescent, are participating.

Head of the licenses and support department at RACA Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi said the forum is the first outcome of launching Qatar's first charitable work strategy. He noted that the strategy is being launched nationwide in Qatar's charitable sector.

Hassan Al Habbabi, director of human resources and administrative affairs at Qatar Red Crescent, said the strategy of efficiency in charitable and humanitarian work in Qatar highlights the vision towards a professional and independent charitable sector, representing an important aspect of national development resources and a strong supporting pillar for Qatar's international status.

Najla Al Khulaifi, head of the planning and social development department at the National Planning Council, spoke about Qatar National Vision 2030 and successive national strategies, the latest being the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. She said this strategy is based on seven national strategic outcomes.