QNCECS Holds Unesco And ALECSO Associated Schools Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (QNCECS) organised yesterday a forum for coordinators of Unesco and ALECSO Associated Schools activities.

The Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, Unesco, ALECSO Associated Schools, and Learning City Municipalities participated in the forum. The forum was held at the permanent building of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qutaifiya.

The forum aimed to introduce the networks of Unesco and ALECSO Associated Schools and the latest updates in the work of the networks. It also aimed to raise awareness of the importance of Associated Schools programmes and activities and enhance cooperation between the Qatar Associated Schools Network and the Learning City Municipalities Network.

It also promoted awareness of the importance of sustainable education and its role in achieving sustainable development goals. Finally, the forum aimed to honour distinguished schools and students' initiatives and achievements.

Aisha bint Mubarak Al Thani, Head of the Unesco Section, delivered the National Committee speech saying,“This forum comes as part of our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable education and exchange of experiences between our educational institutions. Through this cooperation, we can benefit from educational experiences and practices that contribute to academic and educational excellence. It also enhances our students' capabilities and provides a stimulating learning environment that supports creativity and innovation."