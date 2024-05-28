UDST Hosts Screening Of Ode To Our Land

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently hosted a screening of the highly-acclaimed film Ode to our Land, the poetic cinematic essay, produced by the Doha Film Institute for the National Museum of Qatar.

The film showcased the visionary leadership of the Father Amir H H Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. It chronicled Qatar's transformative journey towards becoming a modern nation committed to the prosperity of its people and the advancement of the Arab world.

At the heart of UDST's campus, students, faculty, and esteemed guests immersed themselves in the narrative that captures the essence of Qatar's remarkable evolution. Following the screening, attendees had the privilege of engaging in an informative“Q & A” session with the film's directors, Amal Al Muftah and Rawda Al Thani. The talented Qatari artists passionately delved into the significance of the project and its profound message, giving UDST students the opportunity to embrace Qatar's rich heritage and deepen their understanding of the national identity.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his pleasure at the success of the event, saying“I am confident that today's viewing inspired our students to contribute to Qatar's promising future. As a national applied university, we are committed to nurturing a generation of innovators who will propel Qatar to new heights of scientific and technological advancement. Moreover, we always welcome opportunities to expose our young scholars to enriching cultural experiences including brilliant works of art such as this film”

UDST takes pride in equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Through its five exemplary colleges, UDST cultivates a unique blend of academic excellence and practical expertise, preparing graduates to excel in diverse fields of science and technology.

The university's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through units such as UHUB, an innovative business incubator, and the Applied Research, Innovation, and Economic Development Directorate.