Arab Ministers Discuss Health Repercussions Of Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the 60th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, in Geneva, Switzerland. Qatar's delegation to the meeting was led by Minister of Public Health, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari.

During the meeting, the Council of Arab Health Ministers discussed the health and humanitarian repercussions of the Israeli aggression against the State of Palestine.

The meeting also addressed several other important topics, most notably the successful experiences of Arab member states in the field of health, the resilience of healthcare systems in emergencies, planning for universal health coverage to ensure access to healthcare in crisis situations, the Arab model law to support the rights of the elderly, and the Arab Health Development Fund.

Additionally, the health ministers reviewed the growing use of health-economic approaches to identify key health priorities, the establishment of an Arab committee for school health, the visiting doctor system among Arab countries, the exchange training system for professionals and experts between countries, and the development of Arab legislation on regulating healthcare for inmates in prisons and protecting their health rights. The ministers also exchanged information and best practices among Arab countries on inmate health, and discussed an educational programme project and a digital application project aimed at supporting communication in the field of reproductive health.

The topics discussed at the meeting included the Arab Council for Health Specializations, the Arab Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, Arab Center for Authorship & Translation of Health Science, the Arab Primary Health Care Committees, Emergency Health Care, Nursing and Midwifery Advisory Committee, as well as the Arab Doctor Award, the meeting of Arab Authorities Controlling Medicines, the celebration for Arab Health Day 2024, and the unified speech of the Council of Arab Health Ministers before the General Assembly of the World Health Organization.