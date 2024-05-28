Mofa Secretary-General Meets Deputy PM Of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Govt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Erbil: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Deputy Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) H E Qubad Talabani.
The meeting discussed cooperation and ties and ways to strengthen them, in addition to a range of topics of shared interest. Separately, the MoFA Secretary-General also met Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, H E Safeen Muhsin Dizayee, in Erbil yesterday.
They discussed cooperation and relations and ways to support and develop them, and several topics of common interest.
Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq H E Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, Consul General of Qatar in Erbil H E Hussein bin Ali Al Fadala, and the accompanying delegation attended both meetings.
