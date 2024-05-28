Minister Of Labour Meets With Bangladesh's Minister Of Expatriate Welfare And Employment

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh H E Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury yesterday. They reviewed cooperation between Qatar and Bangladesh on issues related to the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.