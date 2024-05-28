               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Labour Meets With Bangladesh's Minister Of Expatriate Welfare And Employment


5/28/2024 3:02:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh H E Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury yesterday. They reviewed cooperation between Qatar and Bangladesh on issues related to the labour sector.

MENAFN28052024000063011010ID1108264194


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search