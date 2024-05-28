Editor-In-Chief Meets Uzbekistan Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi received the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khujaev at the newspaper's office yesterday. The Ambassador was briefed about the evolution of the newspaper over the past two decades, its mission and vision in addition to the role of its website. Moreover, the envoy and the Editor-in-Chief discussed cooperation between the embassy and the newspaper in promoting the interest of the people of the two countries.
