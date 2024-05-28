Morocco announces initial phase of pipeline linking west African gas to Nigeria

(MENAFN) Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, announced on Monday that the pipeline intended to link West African gas producers Mauritania and Senegal with Morocco will serve as the first phase of a more extensive project that will ultimately connect the Kingdom to Nigeria, according to a report by a UK-based news agency.



This pipeline initiative stems from an agreement made in 2016 between Morocco and Nigeria to extend the pipeline, aiming to strengthen regional integration and energy security while providing a route for exporting African gas to Europe. The project is seen as a strategic move to diversify energy supplies and foster economic cooperation within the region.



Earlier this month, Morocco's National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals projected that a final investment decision on the pipeline could be made next year. The cost of the project, which has the backing of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is anticipated to reach approximately $25 billion, with a planned capacity of 30 billion cubic meters annually.



The project is designed to be executed in three phases, eventually integrating with existing infrastructure to ensure a seamless flow of gas. This phased approach is expected to facilitate a gradual and manageable expansion of the pipeline network.



Minister Benali informed members of Parliament that the first phase will involve connecting Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco. She elaborated that most of the feasibility and engineering design studies have been completed, and we have worked on determining the optimal route for the pipeline. The remaining tasks include continuing the evaluation and field studies and assessing the environmental and social impact to ensure the project's sustainability and minimal adverse effects on local communities.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108264191