Nuritopia Announces Additional Listing Of $NBLU On MEXC

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuriTopia is excited to announce its native token, $NBLU, being additionally listed on MEXC. $NBLU was additionally listed on MEXC as of May 17th, 2024 (3:00PM UTC).NuriTopia project has started early last year, and it has accomplished great success so far with 100,000+ community members globally. As a global metaverse platform, the project aims to offer diverse services via its metaverse platform to enhance virtual user experience and contents.Adding another CEX will provide our global users with better access to $NBLU that can be used in NuriTopia ecosystem. After the additional listing on May 17th, 2024, $NBLU tokens will be traded on Gate, BitMart and MEXC.About NuriTopiaNuriTopia is a boundless metaverse that fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NuriTopia, users will interact through avatars, create and trade their own contents, all while having fun. Additional services will be included to shape out an ecosystem with unique characteristics.NuriTopia's website and some of the social media pages listed below are the best sources for additional information on this new development.NuriTopia | Telegram | Twitter |

