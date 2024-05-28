Sex Scandal: SIT To Decide On Arrest Of JD(S) MP Prajwal Upon Arrival, Says K’Taka HM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that the decision to arrest JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex video case, Prajwal Revanna, at the airport upon his arrival in India, will be taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

He made this statement in response to a question about whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna will be arrested given the release of a video claiming that he will appear before the SIT on May 31.

"The SIT will decide whether to arrest Prajwal Revanna immediately after he lands at an Indian airport," he stated.

When asked whether there was any delay in arresting him, HM Parameshwara said there was no delay in Prajwal Revanna's arrest.

“The process has to take place. We cannot just go and arrest him and bring him back. I don't know what prompted him to release that video. We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn't turn up, the next procedure will be initiated,” he maintained.

HM Parameshwara further stated,“We have taken all necessary steps. We have written to the central government, a warrant has been issued and communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs. A Blue Corner notice has also been issued. If he does not come, his location will be ascertained and Interpol will step in.”

“Under these circumstances, Prajwal Revanna has released a video stating that he will come back. It is an appropriate step because no one can escape the law. It is said that his documents will expire on May 31. If he loses the election, he will lose immunity and automatically, his Diplomatic Passport will be seized,” HM Parameshwara stated.

“I understand that after considering all these factors, he has decided to come back,” he reiterated.

When asked what would happen if Prajwal wanted to surrender, HM Parameshwara stated,“A Blue Corner notice has already been issued, notices have been given, and a chargesheet will be prepared later. Now we have to find out the truth.”

The SIT will look into the facts of Prajwal Revanna's allegations of a political conspiracy against him and the statements by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others that led him to go into isolation, he said.

Regarding Prajwal Revanna going into a depression, he said,“I don't know about that. I also saw the video in which he said he will appear before the SIT on May 31 at 10 A.M. Then the proceedings of law will be initiated.”