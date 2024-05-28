Egypt ranks 5th globally in exporting medicinal plants, oils, aromatic pastes

(MENAFN) Reda Abdel Jalil, the Director General of Technical Affairs at the Chamber of Food Industries, highlighted that Egypt ranks fifth globally in exporting medicinal plants, oils, and aromatic pastes, with exports exceeding USD330 million in 2023 and aiming to reach USD400 million by the end of 2024.



In his press statements, Abdul Jalil emphasized the growing economic significance of medicinal and aromatic plants, driven by an annual global demand increase of 8 to 10 percent. These plants are vital for boosting incomes, enhancing living standards, and their multifaceted use as antifungals, antivirals, antibacterial agents, growth regulators, and herbicides.



Abdel Jalil noted that the economic value of these plants stems from their minimal agricultural space requirements compared to other export crops, high labor demand, low water consumption, and diverse applications in food and medicine. Furthermore, they can be cultivated on newly reclaimed land and are not subject to import restrictions like quotas or customs duties.



He stressed the importance of developing a robust export strategy, emphasizing plant identification and classification, combating overgrazing, protecting certain species from extinction, and investing in scientific research. These measures are essential to maximize the benefits from exporting medicinal and aromatic products and to expand Egypt's market reach, as these exports are not limited by quotas.

