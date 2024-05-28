Hairbrush Market - Top Trends And Key Players Analysis Report Reach A Valuation Of $ 6.4 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hairbrush market Size,

hairbrush market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied market Research, titled, "Hairbrush Market ," The hairbrush market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033. The global hairbrush market is expected to grow due to rise in adoption of haircare products among young male consumers. The increase in awareness regarding the benefits of hairbrushes in gentle hair care practices fuels the demand for hairbrushes across developed and developing nations.

➡️Download Research Report Sample & TOC :

The rapid urbanization of rural areas and the surge in number of professional beauty salons in developing regions are expected to foster the hairbrush market demand in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements and surge in adoption of advanced materials in the manufacturing of hairbrushes are expected to positively impact the hairbrush market growth in the upcoming years. According to SMERGERS, there were over 6 million salons in India in 2020. The market revenue is growing at over 12% each year.

Moreover, one of the key elements influencing the expansion of the hairbrush industry is the ever-changing fashion trends. Rise in consumer awareness regarding haircare routine products fuels the adoption of different hairbrushes among the male and female consumers. Customers' desire to mimic the looks of influencers, celebrities, and fashion icons drives demand for specific kinds of brushes and styling tools.

Market Segmentation:

The hairbrush market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end users, and region. On the basis of type, the hairbrush market is segregated into round brush, vent brush, cushion brush, paddle brush, detangling brush, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into personal and professional. Depending on the end users, the market is classified into men, women, and children. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of type, the detangling brush segment dominated the market in 2023, garnering 27.2% of the hairbrush market share. This is due to the numerous benefits of detangling brushes such as benefits, which include their efficiency, adaptability, and gentleness. the expanding knowledge of minimizing hair damage and using mild hair care techniques. The growing consumer desire for efficient ways to untangle hair while removing irritation and damage to the hair is a major factor driving demand for the detangling brush market.

➡️LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount On This Report @

As per the hairbrush market trends, on the basis of application, the professional is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing number of beauty salons across the developed and developing nations. With the growing penetration of beauty parlors and salons, the demand for hairbrushes is expected to grow in the professional sector during the forecast period.

According to the hairbrush market analysis, depending on the end users, the women segment dominated the market in 2023. The high expenditure by the women population on their personal care products to improve their aesthetic looks has led to the increased demand for hairbrushes across the globe. Hairbrushes are an important tool for women in their daily haircare practices. Hairbrushes are also incredibly versatile, accommodating a wide range of hair kinds, lengths, and textures, which makes them an essential tool for a wide range of women's styling requirements.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in number of salons and beauty parlors across developing economies such as India, China, and the Philippines. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of hairbrushes in hair care is further fueling its demand among the youth.

Market Key Players:

MaBristle Hair Brush, Denman, Meson Pearson Conair LLC., G.B. Kent & Sons, L'Oreal Paris, Spornette, Crave Naturals, Dyson Limited, Revlon, Inc., and Spectrum Brands, Inc. are the major companies profiled in the hairbrush market report.

These players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing hairbrush market opportunities.

➡️Inquire Before Buying:

Key findings of the study

The global hairbrush market size was valued at $4,011.5 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $6,354.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

On the basis of type, the cushion brush segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the personal segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end users, the men segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By region, Germany was the most prominent market in Europe in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

➡️Top Trending Reports:

➣ Heatless Hair Curler Market



➣ K-beauty Products Market



➣ Cosmetic Dyes Market



➣ Camellia Oil Market



➣ Facial Skincare Market



➣ Fashion Mask Market



➣ Herbal Shampoo Market



➣ Shampoo market



➣ Hair Styling Tools Market





David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other