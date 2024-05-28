(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka to have talks with SpaceX | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is to have talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX once the Starlink internet service is launched, Presidential Advisor Ruwan Wijewardena said.

Wijewardena said that Sri Lanka hopes to launch Starlink internet services this year.

He said that Elon Musk is expected to visit Sri Lanka for the launch.

Asked about talks on SpaceX, Wijewardena said that Sri Lanka needs to first see the launch of Starlink internet services and show the world the country is open to investors.

He said that once Starlink in launched Sri Lanka hopes to have talks related to SpaceX.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly referred to as SpaceX, is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satellite communications company headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

The company was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and ultimately developing a sustainable colony on Mars.

The company currently produces and operates the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets along with the Dragon and Starship spacecraft. (Colombo Gazette)