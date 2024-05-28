Ranil Meets Wigneswaran For Talks In Jaffna

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Member of Parliament and Former Chief Minister, C.V. Wigneswaran, at his private residence in Jaffna for talks.

The President's office said the talks focused on the ongoing development in the North and measures being taken to address the concerns of the people of the area.

Wigneswaran had recently said that he supports the initiatives taken by the President.

Of the current candidates looking to contest the upcoming elections, Wigneswaran had said he sees Wickremesinghe as the most suitable option. (Colombo Gazette)