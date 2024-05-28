France Saddened By The Demise Of Its Diplomat In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

France is saddened by the demise of its diplomat in Sri Lanka, Jean-François Pactet.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jean-François Pactet, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Minister Stéphane Séjourné paid tribute to the memory of the talented diplomat, a Chevalier in the National Order of Merit and holder of the Medal of Honour of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ministry and all its staff have lost a colleague liked by all and committed to serving France,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Jean-François Pactet, passed away in his official residence in Rajagiriya.

The diplomat was found dead in his room, the Police said. He was 53-years-old at the time of his death.

Jean-François Pactet had served as Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives since October 2022. (Colombo Gazette)