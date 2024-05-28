Prop-Tech Powerhouse Holo Raises Funds To Streamline The Home-Buying Journey - Middle East Business News And Information



Dubai, United Arab Emirate- Holo, the largest direct mortgage platform in the Middle East, announces the completion of an oversubscribed funding round. With Series A funding on the horizon, the company, having surpassed targets, decided to extend an opportunity to investors to further invest in the business through a pre-Series A round. The oversubscribed funding round was headed by DFDF and Oryx fund, who reaffirmed its commitment with a third investment, with the addition of Aditum Investment Management Limited. Michael Hunter, CEO & co-founder of Holo, stated;“Our primary objective from the beginning has been to enable the ecosystem and build a robust platform for home buyers - a core value we have consistently upheld. We have always prided ourselves on our capital efficiency and sustainable scaling. With this injection of new funds, we have the opportunity to scale aggressively while staying true to our core values.” With the injection of capital, Holo is strategically directing its efforts towards enlarging its market presence in the UAE. Furthermore, the funding enables team expansion and the development of key product lines, as well as expanding the company's footprint across the GCC, with an immediate focus on KSA. Arran Summerhill, COO & co-founder of Holo, added,“As a tech first company we are doubling down on our multiple platforms – direct to customer, agent apps and internal. These products have been built to allow the ability to deploy regionally. Our expansion plan remains focused on the MENA region where we believe our products can have the greatest impact on the fast growing property markets.” Holo's funding in January sparks hope for a transformative leap in home buying, driven by automation and AI. Ali Qaiser, Partner at Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, said:“We are excited to back Holo as they continue to transform the proptech sector in the region. As the Middle East's pioneer digital mortgage platform, we believe the company is very well placed to benefit from the rapid adoption of technology in acquiring real estate in the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Holo to help them realize this growth potential as they expand into new markets and enhance their services to make the user experience even more seamless.” About Holo: Holo is a UAE-based fintech company on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo's proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free. Launched in 2020, the company's founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo's diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 20,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched Holo X, a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers. Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, provide a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, and expand its reach and presence across new markets in the GCC beginning with KSA in 2023.