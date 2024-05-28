'Furiosa,' 'Garfield' Top Lackluster Memorial Day Box Office

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment of the dystopian action films, took in $32 million domestically in a disappointing Memorial Day weekend for the box office. The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. picture, set in a post-apocalyptic Australia where gangs war on the open road for power and gasoline, had been projected to generate $35 million during the four-day haul, according to estimates on Saturday from the research site Boxoffice Pro.

The Garfield Movie, about the comic strip cat, came in a close second at $31.1 million, according to data from Comscore Inc. Its distributor, Sony Group Corp., earlier projected that Garfield would lead the weekend over four days through the Monday holiday. The Furiosa results are likely the worst performance for a No. 1 film released on Memorial Day weekend in decades. The industry has been struggling to bounce back from the twin strikes by writers and actors last year and a consumer shift to watching films at home, which has hurt the box office takings of some movies released this month, including The Fall Guy from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures and IF from Paramount Global. The domestic box office is down 22% so far this year compared with the same time in 2023, according to Comscore.

Read More: 'Fall Guy' Deepens Box-Office Woes With Another Soft Debut Still, the summer movie season is set to benefit from the release of Pixar's Inside Out 2, which Boxoffice Pro projects could unseat Dune: Part Two as the biggest opening of the year when Walt Disney Co. debuts the picture in June, as well as titles such as Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine and Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One. Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also outperformed expectations on its opening weekend earlier in May.

The opening of Furiosa was accompanied by a good deal of publicity, including a Cannes Film Festival premiere and much media attention to returning director George Miller and new star Anya Taylor-Joy. (Updates with Monday's box office figures.) More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

MENAFN28052024007365015876ID1108264089