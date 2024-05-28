7 Dead, Several Missing As Stone Quarry Collapses In Mizoram's Aizawl Amid Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Seven people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid incessant rain on Tuesday morning, police said reported by ANI 7 citing Mizoram DGP,“people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising up and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated.”Although rescue operations are underway, incessant rains were affecting it, police told PTI rains triggered landslides at several places in the state as well, officials said has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, they said, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said, all schools in the state were closed due to the rains.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN28052024007365015876ID1108264079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.