'India Ready To Offer All Possible Support': PM Modi On 'Devastating Landslide' In Papua New Guinea

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the“devastating landslide” in Papua New Guinea and said India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance a post on X, PM wrote,“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance.”According to the Papua New Guinea government, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation, after the side of a mountain came down in the early hours of Friday morning when the village of Yambali was asleep settlement is located in a restive and remote area in the interior of the poor, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, making search and rescue efforts complicated and hazardous.(With inputs from PTI)
