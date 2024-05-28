Mumbai: 6 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Dharavi 10 Fire Tenders Deployed

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least six persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said reported by PTI, citing another civic official,“the fire was confined to wooden material and furniture, among other things.”A police official said they learnt the fire started from a textile unit in the industrial compound city police, staff of the civic ward, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and ambulances reached the spot cause of the fire was not yet known injured persons were rushed to the nearby civic-run Sion hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable, they said.“The fire erupted in a three-storey and four storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila in Dharavi area at around 3.45 am,” a civic official said least five fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles, including water tankers, were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that efforts were on to douse the blaze.(With inputs from agencies)
