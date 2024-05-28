Kolkata Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Mega Rally Today Check Route Closures Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Kolkata Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory giving diversions, road closures, and alternative routes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in the city on May 28 and May 29. This two-day visit to West Bengal comes ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1.A post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) states,“Traffic Notification in connection with the visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024.”Also read: Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal today: IMD issues severe warning in THESE states; flights suspended in Kolkata. 10 pointsAlso read: Kolkata police imposes Section 144 in certain parts of the city from 28 May to 26 July to avoid 'violent demonstrations'PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. According to BJP sources, he will hold another rally in Jadavpur at 4:00 p.m.
Later in the day, at around 5:55 p.m., he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by a 2.5 km-long roadshow in Kolkata advisory states that the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in some regions of Kolkata from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until the conclusion of PM Modi's visit. Additionally, vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these times restrictionsAs per the advisory, traffic restrictions on May 28 will be effective on the following routes:11 Furlong Gate, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R.R Avenue, Govt. Place East, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, C.R Avenue, J.M Avenue, Girish Avenue, K V V Avenue, N K Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B. B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East, and Old Court House Street read: From hiring butcher in Dhaka to chopping body into pieces: How Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered in KolkataTraffic restrictions on May 29 will be effective on the following routes:Raj Bhawan (South) Gate, RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khidderpore Road, and 11 Furlong Gate, Biddhan Sarani will be non-operational for all kinds of vehicles from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The movement of all types of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
MENAFN28052024007365015876ID1108264072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.