Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Seeking 7-Day Extension Of Interim Bail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan on Tuesday, May 28, refused urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy money laundering case bench said. \"The matter is already heard and the judgment is reserved. Subsequently, the apex court directed the listing of the mentioning matter before the Chief Justice Of India for an appropriate order is a developing story, more details awaited...
