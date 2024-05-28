Shura Council Explores Ways To Support Foreign Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session at Tamim bin Hamad Hall under the chairmanship of Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim yesterday.

The council took note of the request for public discussion submitted by a host of members of the council on supporting the national and foreign investment.

The Speaker highlighted that investment is a core pillar to advance national economy, noting the interest of the country's wise leadership in this field as stipulated in article (28) of the constitution, which underscored that the state shall ensure freedom of economic activity based on social justice and balanced cooperation between public and private activities to further achieve economic and social development, as well as increase production.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 vowed in its third pillar to develop a diversified and competitive national economy capable of meeting the current and future needs of citizens, and ensuring a high standard of living, Al Ghanim said.

He highlighted some impediments facing the investment sector that should be handled through exploring appropriate solutions in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership represented by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, underscoring the council's keenness to strengthen the economic development and drawing investment, stemming from its role as the state's legislative authority.

Members of the council underlined the interest of the state's wise leadership in fostering investment, in pursuit of achieving economic development through enacting laws that encourage investment and establish institutions to help support the economic diversification, in addition to upgrading small and medium-sized enterprises and providing the facilitations that attract investment and encourage investors to lend impetus to the development in the state.