Al Noor Center For The Blind Graduation Ceremony

Minister of Labour, H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri; Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Minister of Sports and Youth, H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani; and Minister of Justice, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi with other dignitaries and students during the Al Noor Center for the Blind's 2023-2024 graduation ceremony held yesterday.

