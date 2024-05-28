Qatar, France Discuss Cooperation In Food Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of France H E Marc Fesneau, on the sidelines of the 91st Annual General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), being held in France. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between Qatar and France, as well as ways to enhance and develop them with regards to agriculture, food security, and livestock.