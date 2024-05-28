Unstable Weather Conditions Forecast Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) – Tuesday's weather is predicted to be warm in the highlands and relatively hot to hot in other regions.By the afternoon, the Kingdom will experience a weak state of atmospheric instability, with clouds appearing at various altitudes. Short periods of rain showers are expected, particularly in the eastern regions, potentially accompanied by thunder.Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, ranging from moderate to active, and are likely to stir up dust, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued a warning about low horizontal visibility in the early morning due to fog formation over high mountain heights and dust in the southern and eastern regions.The report indicates that temperatures will slightly decrease on Wednesday, with moderate weather expected in most areas, and relatively hot conditions in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, becoming active at times, which may raise dust in desert areas.Thursday and Friday will bring similar weather conditions, with northwesterly moderate to brisk winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 16-31 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 14-29C, in the northern highlands 13-26C, in the Sharah highlands 12-27C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 22-39 degrees Celsius.