Sandeep Marwah Honored For Strengthening India-Mauritius Cultural And Business Ties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant recognition of his efforts to enhance bilateral relations, Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo Mauritius Film and Cultural Forum, was honored by a delegation from Mauritius led by Senate Dr. Bhavish Jugurnath. The ceremony took place at Marwah Studios, underscoring the ongoing commitment to fostering deeper ties between India and Mauritius.



During the event, Marwah was applauded for his role in promoting cultural exchange and business relations between the two nations. He assured that the Indo Mauritius Film and Cultural Forum would continue to provide an expansive platform for collaboration in various sectors.



Furthermore, Sandeep Marwah highlighted Mauritius' participation in the upcoming 8th Global Fashion and Design Week, an event organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT School of Fashion and Design along with AAFT School of Interior Design. This participation is expected to showcase the unique cultural and design talents of Mauritius, offering further opportunities for cultural dialogue and business cooperation.



Dr Sandeep Marwah presented honorary membership of Indo Mauritius Film and Cultural Forum to all the members of the delegation from Mauritius.



