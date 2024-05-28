Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 503,800

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 28, 2024 amounted to about 503,800, including 1,460 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,692 (+21) Russian tanks, 14,858 (+40) armored fighting vehicles, 13,029 (+48) artillery systems, 1,085 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, and 815 anti-aircraft warfare systems. The Russian army also lost 357 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,482 (+15) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,221 cruise missiles, 27 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,740 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,122 (+4) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.