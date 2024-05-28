Two Wounded As Russians Shell Nine Settlements In Kherson Region On May 27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled nine settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on May 27, wounding two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian invaders attacked Lvove, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Komyshany and Kherson on Monday.

Three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged. An educational institution, cell site and water tower were hit.

Family with seven children evacuated from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region

Early on May 27, Russian troops shelled Antonivka in the Kherson region, wounding a 69-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.