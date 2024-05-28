Azerbaijani President: In Solidarity For Green World” Slogan Reflects Spirit Of Our COP29 Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan will also facilitate the participation of SIDS atthe COP29," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to theparticipants of the 4th International Conference on Small IslandDeveloping States“Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity”held in Antigua and Barbuda, Azernews reports.

"The slogan we have chosen for the Baku COP –“In solidarity fora Green World” reflects the spirit of our COP29 mission. As we areall facing this situation together, I call on all countries to actin solidarity to save our planet. To achieve this goal, we needpolitical will and multilateralism which Azerbaijan has always beenadvocating for," the Azerbaijani President mentioned.