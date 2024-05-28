Replanting Trees Can Help Prevent Devastating Landslides Like The One In PNG But It's Not A Silver Bullet

Author: Raj Sharma

( MENAFN - The Conversation) More than 2,000 people are now feared dead after a huge landslide buried a village in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australia's nearest neighbour. Rescue efforts are being stymied by the fact the land is still sliding and moving. The disaster has cut the main road into the mountainous region.

