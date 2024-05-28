King Khalid Int'l Airport Secures Top Spot In GACA Report

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport secured the top spot in the category of airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, with an 82pc compliance rate, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in its April report on the performance of domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia, a report said.

King Khalid International Airport was closely followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport also at 82pc compliance rate, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said.

GACA evaluates airport performance through operational performance standards focused on critical passenger touchpoints. These include check-in, security, passport control, customs, baggage claim, and assistance for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM).

These metrics ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers and are aligned with international best practices, a statement said.

King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Qaisumah Airport, and Arar Airport ranked high in the report.

In the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport tied for first place, with a 91pc compliance rate.

However, King Fahd International Airport outperformed its competitor in terms of achieving standards percentage.

In the 2 to 5 million annual-passenger category, Abha International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport demonstrated a 100pc compliance rate. However, Abha International Airport outperformed King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport by surpassing higher targets in the specified evaluation criteria.

In the category of less than 2 million passengers annually, Qaisumah International Airport achieved a 100pc compliance rate, outperforming its competitors in terms of average wait times at passport control at both departures and arrivals.

In the domestic airport category, Arar Airport came in first place, with a 100pc compliance rate. It outperformed all competing airports in terms of average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

